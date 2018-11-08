Ocilla PD investigating after report of weapon on Irwin Co. High’s campus

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Ocilla Police Chief Billy Hancock said his department is investigating after students at Irwin County High School say they saw a weapon in a car that was parked on campus.
Hancock said students made the report to a school resource officer around 8:15 Thursday morning.
Officers stopped the vehicle in question around 8:30 off campus and found no weapon.
He said the investigation is ongoing, but would not say whether there would be charges involved in this incident.
