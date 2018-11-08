Most Wanted: Thomasville armed robber

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville police are asking for tips in tracking an armed robber.
The Thomasville Police Department released a sketch of the man on Facebook. Officers said he attempted to rob a woman outside the Suntrust Bank on Willimasburg Avenue on Oct. 19.
Police said he got away in a small silver SUV. They said part of the license plate has JAG on it. It’s believed the man is between 25 and 30 years old.
If you recognize the man in the sketch, you are asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3290.
