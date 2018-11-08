More soaking rain before drier air arrives

Just in time for Veteran’s Day weekend a dry cool Canadian airmass. Along with lots of sunshine highs only reach low 60s with lows in the 40s. Yet another cold front returns rain late Sunday through Tuesday. As the front clears early Wednesday, the coldest air of the season filters into the region. Highs drop into the 50s with lows in the low 30s for the first frost of the season. The average first fall frost is November 14th.