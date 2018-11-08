Minimal storm debris remains in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Dozens of south Georgia communities are making tremendous strides in recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael, including cities like Thomasville, where nearly 90 percent of all its storm debris has been collected.
Thomasville Solid Waste crews have been working seven days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day for the past month.
Director Nate Tyler said they were well prepared for Michael and he isn’t surprised that they’re almost finished.
“We’ve been digging our way out," Tyler said. “There’s a bunch of material out there on the ground. We try to learn from previous storms, so when the next one comes we’ll be a little bit more prepared.”
Tyler said within the next two weeks they expect to have about 98 percent of all storm debris collected.
Tyler also said Thomasville residents need to make sure yard debris is placed on the curb.
At the end of those two weeks, Tyler said, it’ll be a while until crews are collecting again.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.