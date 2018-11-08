Michigan eyed as bellwether for legal pot in Midwest

Michigan eyed as bellwether for legal pot in Midwest
Retired Bath Township Police Det. Howard "Cowboy" Wooldrige waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (Cory Morse | MLive.com)
By JEFF KAROUB | November 7, 2018 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 12:58 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is aiming to build a potentially lucrative industry from the ground up with passage of a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

It could do more by serving as a model for the rest of the Midwest — and possibly beyond.

Michigan is the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters Tuesday passed a ballot measure Tuesday that will allow people 21 or older to buy and use the drug. North Dakota voters decided against recreational pot. Including Michigan, 10 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

Attorney Douglas Mains helped draft bills to amend the state's medical marijuana law passed a decade ago. He says the state is expected to be a bellwether, particularly in neighboring Ohio and nearby Illinois.

Retired Bath Township Police Det. Howard "Cowboy" Wooldrige waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Retired Bath Township Police Det. Howard "Cowboy" Wooldrige waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (AP)
A crowd waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
A crowd waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (AP)
Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the group's public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, waits for election results to come in for Proposal 18-1 during the group's public watch party at The Radisson in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (AP)
"We did it!" yells Shawn McDonald, center, as he celebrates with Teisha Martinez, left, and Aubrey Taylor after a local media outlet called results showing Proposition 2 passed at the Proposition 2 election night party at the Infinity Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Proposition 2 legalizes the medical use of marijuana for individuals with qualifying medical illnesses. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
"We did it!" yells Shawn McDonald, center, as he celebrates with Teisha Martinez, left, and Aubrey Taylor after a local media outlet called results showing Proposition 2 passed at the Proposition 2 election night party at the Infinity Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Proposition 2 legalizes the medical use of marijuana for individuals with qualifying medical illnesses. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP) (AP)