Made in Albany campaign sweeps the nation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Products made in the Good Life City are sold all over the country.
And one organization has a way to make sure anyone who buys its items, knows they come from Albany.
The Made in Albany, Georgia Campaign has been seen all over, not just Southwest Georgia, but the nation.
The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission created a logo and started the advertising efforts to feature the people of Albany making and shipping out these goods.
If you live in Albany, you’ve probably heard of Pretoria Fields Collective, visited it once or twice, or maybe you’ve even spent several afternoons at the downtown brewery. But, you may not have noticed a new logo on its beer cans.
“It’s on the side of our cans, proudly, and we’re just really excited we can continue to promote that this product’s made in Albany,” said Jennifer Harris, the marketing director at Pretoria Fields.
Which is exactly the goal, and name, of a new campaign, started to do just that.
“We make products in Albany-Dougherty County that are sold all over the world that may only be made here,” said Justin Strickland, the President of the EDC.
The Made in Albany, Georgia campaign was started over a year and a half ago to showcase items made here in Albany that people all over the country are buying. A logo was then created and placed on products from different manufacturers, including Pretoria Fields.
“When we were doing our can designs, we really wanted to represent as much of this place as possible,” said Harris.
For the brewery, this means a design of their farms, and of course, the Made in Albany logo.
“We knew that we wanted it on our cans because we are so proud that this is a craft beer coming out of Albany and also made with ingredients grown in Albany,” Harris said.
The brewery plans to keep up the momentum by placing the logo on all new cans, as well.
That momentum is so strong and business in downtown Albany is so good, Pretoria Fields Collective is now going to be open seven days a week.
Harris said their phones ring off the hook every day. She said business has been great and people are constantly coming in.
Making the decision to open the tasting room every day was an easy one.
“I would leave my computer desk and come down stairs and pour a beer when I could, but just to keep that front door unlocked to make sure we can always serve people who are driving through town and might not be able to stop another time,” said Harris.
The brewery will now be open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. And on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.