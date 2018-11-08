Lee Co. voters approve T-SPLOST referendum

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A one cent sales tax increase is coming to Lee County next year.
On Tuesday, voters approved a new T-SPLOST with 53 percent voting in favor of the sales tax ballot.
Officials said crews have 200 paved roads and another 200 dirt roads to maintain throughout the county.
Lee County Commissioner Billy Mathis said money generated by the tax will go toward building new roads and maintaining existing ones.
He says they will most likely use every dollar from the tax on roads.
“The citizens of Lee County like nice roads. They voted obviously to pass the T-SPLOST and we want to use every dollar we can on roads,” said Mathis.
Mathis said he believes the total money raised from the tax will be around $19 million.
The one penny increase in the sales tax will go in to effect around April of next year.
