13,500+ Lee Co. registered voters participate in midterm election

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday, Lee County officials said more than 13,500 residents voted in this year’s midterm election.
That number comes out to about a 65 percent voter turnout.
Officials said on any other given year, that number is usually around 50%.
Lee County Board of Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said this is the largest midterm election she has ever been a part of.
Johnson also said the Georgia governor’s race peaked a lot of interest and each candidate did a good job getting their supporters out to the poles.
“I think everybody had something that really drove them to go vote, but we do know the governor’s race was a big, major factor in pushing people out,” said Johnson.
Johnson said Lee County saw no significant issues on Election Day.
Of the roughly 13,500 voters, about 6,100 of those were absentee and early voters.
Johnson said she was happy to see how many people took advantage of early voting as well as Election Day voting.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.