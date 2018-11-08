Lady Rams ready to take season by storm

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Lady Rams Basketball team is getting ready to gear up for their season opener this weekend.
The Rams will be looking to build off of their success last season but will be searching for a better ending to the year.
ASU will be turning to their senior leadership for this season as the Rams will be replacing last years 3 senior with 4.
The Rams will also be hoping to build off of their offensive success from last year, as the Rams averaged a higher percentage of points per game then in the last 6 seasons.
Head coach Robert Skinner will be hoping to be the difference this season, as this is the first time in his career he will be focusing on just basketball.
“It’s really been enjoyable," said Skinner. "I’ve learned a lot more about them and this time I know they’re not going to be the step child. They’ve always been the team in between. They’ve been in-between volleyball and softball. So, they don’t feel that way anymore. They feel special now.”
The Lady Rams tip-off against West Florida in the Valdosta State Invitational Friday at 4 P.M.
