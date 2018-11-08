Hotly contested topics come up at Thomasville City Council workshop

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday night, several hotly contested topics were discussed in a Thomasville City Council meeting.
Over the course of the past few months, Pinetree Boulevard, the new city manager position and the utilities superintendent has received a lot of attention from the Thomasville community.
On Wednesday, all three issues were discussed.
The city council is expected to decide if South Pinetree Boulevard will expand from two lanes to three. Some residents said they would rather have a curb and gutter added than expand the road.
Councilman Jay Flowers believes two lanes and a bike trail is the most desirable outcome for the residents.
“I think the decision has been made, and we need to move along. We have other work that’s going on, on South Pinetree. It’s time for us to get a contractor and get this work done," said Flowers.
Also Wednesday, a contract for new City Manager Alan Carson will be reviewed and the council will consider who would oversee the Utilities Department.
Right now, the utilities superintendent reports to the council but the council has proposed giving that role to the city manager to ensure effective communication.
Flowers said Carson will begin his new job as city manager the first week in January.
