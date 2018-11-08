GA attorneys offer free legal advice for Hurricane Michael victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hundreds of South Georgians are still suffering from the impact of Hurricane Michael, many of which are facing the uncertainty of how to recover from the damage the storm left in its wake.
Hurricane Michael decimated much of Southwest Georgia when it came through about a month ago, leaving hundreds of families without basic necessities.
Albany Attorney Ken Hodges said he and a group of 80 Georgia lawyers are coming together to help.
"They don’t have the resources right now, so these lawyers are going to come to the people that need their help that are dealing with disaster relief,” said Hodges.
Seeing dozens of families faced with tremendous amounts of loss from the storm, Hodges said it’s vital they step in and offer assistance.
“We’re there to help if you’ve got an employment need, if you’ve got an insurance need, if you’ve got a housing need. And you need a lawyer, we’re here to help, free of charge,” said Hodges.
Hodges said that many families may be dealing with unfamiliar legal issues, so they’re here to guide you in the right direction.
Seeing the need, Hodges knew he had to do something to help.
“I see it first hand, right outside my front door, unfortunately,” said Hodges.
Hodges said this free legal assistance is available in the 20 counties in Georgia that are deemed federal disaster areas.
