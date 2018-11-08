Rain and thunderstorms take over by afternoon Today and again Tomorrow. Both days features a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms with a 5% chance of damaging winds. Heavy rain could bring more than 4 inches of rain in localized areas. A cold front sweeps through Friday night. Drier and cooler air takes over this weekend. Highs go from the 70s Today and Tomorrow to the 60s this weekend. Lows go from the 60s to the 40s. Rain returns in earnest by Monday afternoon and sticks around into the first part of Tuesday. Colder air sends temperatures down another 10 degrees. Frost is likely Wednesday morning and a freeze is possible.