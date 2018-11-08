FEMA hiring Georgians to help with hurricane recovery efforts

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The State of Georgia and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are partnering to hire Georgia residents to help work on the hurricane recovery efforts.
FEMA said each week more jobs are posted.
Several of the jobs are based in Atlanta, but several others said the location was “negotiable after selection.”
According to FEMA, Georgia residents will be hired for 120 days with the possibility of having their term extended.
FEMA said residents interested for local hire positions have until Nov. 12 to submit their applications. Those hired will join the recovery team of local, state and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations that are already in place.
FEMA said more opportunities will be made public in the weeks ahead and some of the jobs will be in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Michael, while the others will be in or near the Atlanta area.
If you are interested in applying for a position, you can do so on USAJOBS.gov.
