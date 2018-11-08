D-SNAP now available in Decatur County

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - Twenty counties in Georgia have been declared federal disaster areas as a result of Hurricane Michael.
Now, D-SNAP is in Bainbridge to help those who are struggling to recover.
The lines inside the Wellness Center building, where residents applied for D-SNAP were long all day Thursday.
Many in line said they waited for hours for their number to be called.
Enrollment for D-SNAP began Wednesday at the South Regional Technical College in Bainbridge.
Since Wednesday, the crowds have only gotten larger.
Tony Campbell, a Bainbridge resident, said he’ll wait as long as he has to receive the help he needs.
“I’m glad the disaster program is still here helping. Because, that’s a blessing,” said Campbell.
Campbell said having the opportunity to file for aid through D-SNAP gives him one less thing to worry about.
This service is available to those who don’t already have or aren’t eligible for SNAP benefits.
Those looking to apply can go to the Wellness Center from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
With the vast amounts of devastation that Hurricane Michael brought to Decatur County, many residents said they are relieved that there is a chance for additional help.
