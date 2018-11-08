D-SNAP application process opens in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The D-SNAP application process opened in Dougherty County at Albany High School Wednesday.
D-SNAP is a program that extends aid to lower income families who would not normally be eligible for food stamps. The application process comes after Hurricane Michael.
Jon Anderson, chief deputy division director, said being at Albany High School is a great location for them.
“The city has been very gracious to us to give us the facility that can house everybody inside during this hard weather that we have going on here with the rain and everything, so we can house people inside and they can sit and wait," Anderson said.
Anderson said he wants the community to know that D-SNAP is a long process to go through, and encourages those to be patient.
“They can expect to be here about an hour to two hours to get through into our screening area," Anderson said. “They will have several steps to go through, one will screen and get the application registered and then we will do their interview and make the determination to see if their eligible.”
Anderson also wants the community to know that if they couldn’t make it out Wednesday to not worry as they will be in Albany for a while.
“We will be here seven days total," he said. “We will be taking next Monday Veterans day off, so we will be closed on that day. We are open eight to five through Saturday, Sunday open from twelve to five and back on Tuesday and Wednesday eight to five again.”
