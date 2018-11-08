1 arrested, another wanted in Albany shoplifting case

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is searching for one of two suspects after a gun was stolen from Oakridge Pawn Shop at the beginning of the month.
APD said Raheem “Taz” Lewis, 25, turned himself in on Wednesday and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Now, police need your help finding Jeremy “Junior” Hutchins, 30.
According to police, officers responded to the pawn shop on Nov. 2, after receiving a call about a shoplifting.
Albany police said two men came into the store and asked to see an AR 12-guage shotgun. When they were handed the weapon, they ran out of the front door of the business.
Officers said they got into a white Chevy four-door sedan.
Investigators then issued a felony theft by taking warrant for both Lewis and Hutchins, according to APD.
Anyone with any information on Hutchins' whereabouts or on this case is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or ask to speak with an investigator at (229) 431-3288.
