Albany Tech celebrates homecoming week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It is homecoming week for the Albany Tech Titans.
The school had a tailgate and an on-campus parade to get ready for the big games Wednesday night.
Albany Technical College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both played on Wednesday.
The Lady Titans game was at 5:30 p.m. and the Titans' game was held at at 7:30 p.m.
Titans basketball player Darrell Bryant said he is excited for the men’s and women’s basketball season this year and hopes the community will come out and support them.
“Coming out and supporting us makes us play harder, that we know we really have support. We came back from a good season and I would say we have a lot of competition this year and the support will really help us out," explained Bryant.
Both teams played in the ASU HPER Gym against Wallace State Community College.
