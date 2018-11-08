Albany Housing Authority asks for basic household supplies

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Families, businesses and organizations are still recovering weeks after Hurricane Michael devastated the region and the Albany Housing Authority is asking for donations of basic household supplies, like tissues and cleaning supplies.
President William Myles said their biggest concern after Michael was making sure their residents had enough food.
Myles said residents have had to use their resources to buy food, but now they need other supplies.
“We saw quite a bit of damage. A lot of our homes and developments had trees fall on the roofs. We had a lot of debris in the yards. We had a lot of damage in regards to the actual inside of the units,” said Myles.
Myles wants to encourage residents not to lose hope as they continue the recovery process.
The Housing Authority can be reached at (229) 434-4518.
