Texas murder suspect caught in Sylvester

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - A man wanted for double murder in Texas is now is custody, after he was captured in Worth County Monday.
U. S. Marshals tipped off the Worth County Sheriff’s Office that 32-year-old Ronald Roy Smith was in the area.
Smith, also known as “Papa,” was wanted for two separate murders in Houston, and Harris County, Texas.
Deputies tracked him to a home in 100 block of Wenona Drive in Sylvester.
“It’s just a team effort, and that’s what I’ve been trying to promote, since I’ve been here-- is a team effort between all agencies,” said Interim Sheriff Don Whitaker.
We spoke with Charlie Jackson, one of the neighbors who witnessed the fugitive being taken into custody.
“We don’t have too much violence and stuff in this neighborhood. It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. That why I didn’t realize what was going on over there with all those police officers. They had some guns. I ain’t talking about one gun, I’m talking about a heap of guns,” Jackson said.
After deputies searched the house, one of the residents advised them that Smith was in a car.
