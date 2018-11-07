Several more days of rain before drier air returns.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As expected Election Day was rather soggy with mild upper 70s low 80s across SWGA. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue in our southern counties Tuesday evening. Rain ends around midnight with more on tap for the week.
A weak cold front stalls across south Georgia/north Florida keeping rain likely the next three days into early Saturday. Following drier and cooler air arrives for Veteran’s Day weekend. Highs drop from the 70s into the 60s and lows into the 40s. Early week brings a stronger cold front with rain Monday and much colder air into midweek. Temperatures drop about 10-15 degrees below average for the coldest of the season so far.
