PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/6/18): Morehead scores on a long QB keeper

Clinch County had the top play of the week in a blowout win to close the regular season

Tyler Morehead rushing for a touchdown
By Theo Dorsey | November 6, 2018 at 7:33 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 7:36 PM

HOMERVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Regular season is behind us.

And as high school football transitions into the postseason, here’s the top highlight from week 12.

Clinch County hosted Telfair County to close the season.

Quarterback Tyler Morehead kept the ball himself on a play in the first quarter

Morehead moves the ball basically from one end zone to the other for a touchdown.

This came in a blowout win 42-9 for the Panthers.

This play got over 400 votes on Facebook.

