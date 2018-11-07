PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/6/18): Morehead scores on a long QB keeper

HOMERVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Regular season is behind us.
And as high school football transitions into the postseason, here’s the top highlight from week 12.
Clinch County hosted Telfair County to close the season.
Quarterback Tyler Morehead kept the ball himself on a play in the first quarter
Morehead moves the ball basically from one end zone to the other for a touchdown.
This came in a blowout win 42-9 for the Panthers.
This play got over 400 votes on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reservd.