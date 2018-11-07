Monroe searching for first state title

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Monroe Tornadoes are getting ready to embark on their second straight playoff journey.
As the Tornadoes get ready to start their road to their first possible state championship, Truitt and his boys are setting their sights on the Jackson Red Devils.
Head coach Charles Truitt has stressed that they are just taking these games one at a time and need to focus on their mental mistakes for Friday.
The Tornadoes are in their ninth playoff appearance since coach Truitt took over the program.
Monroe will be hoping to make it to the second round for the first time since 2012.
That will be determined this Friday where the Tornadoes will be looking for payback from the 2009 playoffs against Jackson.
“We talked to the kids all week long that only 32 teams left in the playoffs in the Triple A," said Truitt. "So, we are one of thirty two. In order for us to be able to win and move forward to the next round we must be consistent. If we can be consistent and handle the football and score in the end zone then I like our chances.”
Monroe will host the Jackson Red Devils in the first round of the playoffs on Friday at 7:30 P.M.
