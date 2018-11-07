Lee Co. residents cast their ballots on Election Day

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - People were lined up to cast their votes with less than an hour left at the polls across Southwest Georgia on Tuesday.
Lee County Election Supervisor Veronica Johnson said they didn’t see any problems on Election Days at the polling locations across the county.
Johnson said this was the biggest turnout she has seen here in a mid-term election.
Lee County resident Shaft Robinson said it is so important to get out and vote.
“It is very important to get out and vote. It determines jobs and good education and other resources as well,” said Johnson.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.