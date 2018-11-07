Kemp claims victory in governor’s race

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Brian Kemp’s campaign has claimed victory in the governor’s race for Georgia, according to the Associated Press.
The Georgia governor’s race has not been called yet by AP, the news organization tweeted.
Kemp had a narrow lead of 50 percent over Stacey Abrams, the democratic nominee for governor.
Kemp also took to the stage early Wednesday morning at his watch party in Athens and claimed an unofficial win.
Abrams, whose watch party was in Atlanta, has not conceded in the race.
Abrams told supporters that she would not give up until every vote was counted and also suggested a runoff.
On Wednesday morning, the democratic nominee said that absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted.
A record number of votes were cast by Georgians in the mid-term elections, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Currently, less than 3,000 non-provisional votes remain statewide, officials said.
Approximately 22,000 provisional ballots have been cast, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
County officials have until Friday to verify provision ballots and until Nov. 13 to certify the results.
The Secretary of State’s office will certify the final results after county certification no later than Nov. 14.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.