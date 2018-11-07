Guest Editorial: Legal aid for South GA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many of us in South Georgia were affected by the devastation brought by Hurricane Michael.
Georgia lawyers are standing ready to help.
Twenty counties in Southwest Georgia were declared federal disaster areas, and many residents have housing, employment, and insurance issues.
The State Bar of Georgia wants to help, by providing volunteer lawyers to address the legal issues that are slowing the recovery efforts... at no cost to you.
You can call us at 1-866-584-8027 or visit our website at www.gabar.org for more information.
There are deadlines to receive disaster relief, so do not wait.
If you need help, please reach out to us.
