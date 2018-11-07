Georgia Lottery reaches $20 billion raised for education

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Lottery Corp. announced that it has transferred a total of $20 billion for education to the state of Georgia since the lottery’s inception in 1993. Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin presented Governor Nathan Deal with a ceremonial check in his office to mark the occasion.
“Now in its 25th year, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has made a significant difference for Georgia and in the lives of many of its citizens, as millions of students and their families have benefited from Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarships and Pre-K programs,” said Gov. Deal. “Thanks to the enduring quality of these programs, many students in Georgia will benefit from lottery funds twice, once at the beginning of their educational journeys as a Pre-K student, and again when seeking education beyond high school. The educational programs funded by the Georgia Lottery continue to lay the groundwork for Georgia’s evolving workforce and I congratulate all those who had a hand in bringing us to the $20 billion milestone, as they have helped to secure a brighter future for students in Georgia.”
Since the Georgia Lottery began, more than 1.8 million students have benefited from HOPE programs, which include the HOPE Scholarship, HOPE Grant, Zell Miller Scholarship, Zell Miller Grant, HOPE GED Grant and HOPE Career Grant.
Additionally, more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have received a jumpstart on their education with high-quality, Georgia Lottery-funded Pre-K.
“Our success directly impacts Georgia’s students and families, who benefit from the important educational programs that we fund,” said Corbin. “Reaching the $20-billion milestone is an achievement that all Georgians can celebrate.”
On average, the Georgia Lottery generates approximately $3 million every day for HOPE and Pre-K.
The Georgia Lottery commemorated its 25-year anniversary in June.
