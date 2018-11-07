Gayle bringing defensive focus into ASU debut season

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Defending, forcing turnovers, and getting out in transition is going to be the calling card for the Golden Rams basketball team in 2018.
Albany State starts the season hosting the annual SIAC-Gulf South Conference challenge.
Gayle is just 3 days away from his debut as the men’s coach
ASU and Fort Valley State will each take on two teams in the top 15 in the nation in Valdosta State and West Florida this weekend.
That means Gayle will get his first taste of how strong they can be defensively.
ASU was a middle-of-the road scoring defense in the SIAC last year ranking 7th.
With a background in defense, Gayle looks to improve that this season.
“I was the guy that had to kind of do the scout and look at tendencies of other teams, the personnel, so I’m a big defensive guy," said Gayle at Tuesday’s practice.
Friday night is the season opener against Valdosta State at 7 p.m.
They host West Florida Saturday at 4 in the cross-conference challenge. All games will be held at Albany State West Campus gym.
