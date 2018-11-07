Former Dougherty Co. district attorney encourages everyone to vote

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The former Dougherty County District Attorney Ken Hodges said he’s pleased with the number of Dougherty County residents who voted early and on Election Day.
Just left before the polls closed, Hodges said he heard that the lines only got longer.
However, he said he didn’t think that should discourage anyone from getting out and practicing their civic duty.
“I’ve already heard that some people are standing in lines. But, let me tell you something the democracy we have is something worth standing in line for a very long time and I hope everyone will do it,” said Hodges.
Hodges said he’s now been elected four times, and said it’s very important that everyone gets out votes.
He said this is the best way to have your voice heard.
Polls closed Tuesday night at 7.
