Dougherty Co. voters line up on Election Day to cast their ballots

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - People cast their votes on Tuesday in Dougherty County, in what’s expected to be a very close midterm election.
One of the biggest decisions people are out voting for is who will be the next Georgia governor.
There were several places for people to vote on Election Day.
One place was Sherwood Acres Elementary where the gym was open for voters.
One voter, David Graper, said that making sure young people get out and vote is very important.
“I will as if every vote counts because if most people come out then that is more on the polls and if less people come out then that’s less on the polls. Maybe your vote could possibly cause that person to be a winner,” said Graper.
This midterm election is so close that there could be a runoff for who will be the next Georgia governor.
