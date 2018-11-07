Dougherty Co. DA hands down murder indictments

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Murder indictments were handed down against two Albany cousins, both charged with killing an Alabama delivery man.
Dontavious Wingfield, 27, and Demond Wingfield, 19, were indicted by the Dougherty County grand jury today on seven counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault. The two are accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Alabama native Chavalier Paul, according to the DA’s office.
Prosecutors said the victim was shot in the face and body while making a delivery to an Albany auto glass dealer in July.
“This individual, we learned, that was killed was about to get married. And again, it is our intention to make sure that as quickly as possible and swiftly as possible that justice is served,” said Greg Edwards, Dougherty district attorney.
Dontavious Wingfield also faces counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The two will be arraigned early next year.
