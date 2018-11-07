D-SNAP coming to Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hundreds of families are still suffering from the damage that Hurricane Michael brought to much of Southwest Georgia.
D-SNAP will be offering its services to just 20 counties that are still recovering from the storm.
The program aids families who now face significant nutritional needs after the storm, according to Dougherty County EMA Deputy Director Jenna Chang.
Chang said it’s critical that Southwest Georgia qualified for this assistance.
“They can at least bridge their way to refilling what they lost. So, that they can move forward without having such a large deficit in their own family finances,” said Chang.
This service is available to those who do not otherwise qualify for or have SNAP benefits. D-SNAP enrollment will begin on Wednesday and last until Sunday.
Enrollment will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Albany High School.
Chang warned there may be long lines and it could be a lengthy process after you apply.
