Atlanta Zoo welcomes new baby sloth

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - The Atlanta Zoo is celebrating their adorable new addition: a two-toed baby sloth.
Bonnie, an 18-year-old Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth, gave birth to the infant on Sunday. The newborn is the second offspring of Bonnie and 25-year-old male sloth Cocoa.
The zoo reports that the baby “is doing well and is bonding with its mother in the sloths’ behind-the-scenes area.”
Native to Central and South America, Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths are not currently classified as endangered, but wild populations face threats as a result of habitat destruction, human encroachment and the pet trade.
The Atlanta Zoo is an active member of the Species Survival Plan program for Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths in an effort to help protect the future of the unique species.
“We’re delighted about the birth of Bonnie’s infant and are looking forward to sharing more about its growth and development,” said Dr. Jennifer Mickelberg, Vice President of Collections and Conservation for the zoo.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.