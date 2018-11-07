ASU football chasing a ring on the road this weekend

The Golden Rams have a road date with Miles College Saturday with the SIAC title on the line

ASU football chasing a ring on the road this weekend
Albany state football head coach Gabe Giardina
By Theo Dorsey | November 6, 2018 at 7:21 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 7:21 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State football is ranked 7th in the NCAA Division II South Region.

That would put them in the playoffs, but the only way to ensure it is a win this weekend in the SIAC title game.

Albany State dropped the first three games of the season. Now, The Golden Rams are riding a 7-game win streak into this weekend’s title game.

A win Saturday would be their first conference title since 2014.

Their opponent shares a similar story.

Miles dropped to 0-5 when Albany State took them down in September.

Since, the Golden Bears have won 4 of 5 and have proven to get better as the season has progressed.

“We’re a much different team I think we were then too. We’ve found our identity a little bit more and how we want to go about attacking people. We were still playing 2 quarterbacks at the time, and I think Kelias (Williams) has done a good job of just settling down and being a guy now," said Gabe Giardina.

The game is at Miles College, since they won the West division.

It’s a 3 p.m. eastern time kickoff On Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.