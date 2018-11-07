ASU football chasing a ring on the road this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State football is ranked 7th in the NCAA Division II South Region.
That would put them in the playoffs, but the only way to ensure it is a win this weekend in the SIAC title game.
Albany State dropped the first three games of the season. Now, The Golden Rams are riding a 7-game win streak into this weekend’s title game.
A win Saturday would be their first conference title since 2014.
Their opponent shares a similar story.
Miles dropped to 0-5 when Albany State took them down in September.
Since, the Golden Bears have won 4 of 5 and have proven to get better as the season has progressed.
“We’re a much different team I think we were then too. We’ve found our identity a little bit more and how we want to go about attacking people. We were still playing 2 quarterbacks at the time, and I think Kelias (Williams) has done a good job of just settling down and being a guy now," said Gabe Giardina.
The game is at Miles College, since they won the West division.
It’s a 3 p.m. eastern time kickoff On Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.