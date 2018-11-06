Thomas Co. residents turn out for Election Day

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - In Georgia, as we got closer to 7 p.m., when the polls closed, the lines of voters at the polls continued to get even longer.
Just as the polls opened first thing Tuesday morning, residents were already lining up at the door, ready to cast their ballots.
Just a few hours in, we were told numbers have already surpassed 4,200 votes. Leaving roughly 15,000 residents who have yet to vote.
There are 20 precincts in Thomas County, and with a 12-hour window to vote, many residents are trying to encourage others to exercise their civic duty.
Frank Scoggins, the Thomas County elections supervisor, said when early voting ended, one third of the county’s registered voters had already cast their ballot.
One Thomasville resident, Robin Ballard, said that for those remaining, if you don’t vote then you “don’t have a right to complain.”
But Ballard said there’s one easy way to fix that.
“You meet people all the time, that well, if you’re going to complain then maybe you should have a voice. Voting is your voice," said Ballard.
Scoggins also urged you to not let inclement weather deter you from voting, as each location is equipped for such.
The polls remained open until Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
