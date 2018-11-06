TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/5/18): Packers perfect through regular season

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Colquitt County just wrapped up its third perfect regular season in the past 5 years.
Each of the last two times that happened, they ran the table and won a state championship (2014, 2015).
That’s the ultimate goal, until then they’ll have to settle for the WALB team of the week.
Colquitt County took down Lowndes Friday night 40-6. It was their largest win in this series in the 43 meetings.
Lowndes had the top scoring offense heading into Friday night.
The Packers held the offense scoreless, the only points came on a kick return by Travis Tisdale.
The win helped Colquitt County to a region 1-7a title.
It was their 4th time clinching region in the past 5 seasons.
But for the Packers, the real work lies ahead in the postseason.
“It’s 34 days of grinding, for me I’ve done it a lot, been involved in this thing for many years and I dont know if there’s anything tougher than winning 5 rounds of playoff football.”
The Packers will start the 5-week journey at home against Etowah this Friday night in Mack Tharpe Stadium.
It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Moultrie.
