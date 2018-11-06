Students at Sherwood Acres bring the voting polls to the classroom

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With midterm elections on Tuesday, Sherwood Acres Elementary students got the opportunity to cast their vote on Monday.
The school turned its computer labs into voting polls for the students.
Students checked in with teachers before casting their ballot by choosing the picture of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams or Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.
Dougherty County Schools Social Studies Coordinator Sherrie Hubbard said that its vital to teach kids the importance of voting.
“When they learn about citizenship, they understand that voting is one of their civic rights and responsibilities. And so at an early age, it is important for them to understand that as a citizen not only in the state of Georgia but in the United States, that we must do our civic duty," said Hubbard.
Sherwood students voted 76.7 percent for Stacey Abrams and 23.1 percent for Brian Kemp.
