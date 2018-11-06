Stacey Abrams swings through Southwest Georgia on Election Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate spent the first part of Election day in the Good Life City.
Stacey Abrams stopped at Pearly’s, the popular breakfast joint on Slappey Boulevard.
She took photos and gave hugs to many of her supporters.
On her way out, Abrams told WALB that she wants Southwest Georgians to know she has a plan to help those recovering after Hurricane Michael.
“And I want to be the governor who makes certain that we don’t just see Atlanta and all the other hub cities, but that we come south and we make certain that this region is as strong and vibrant as this capacity allows it to be,” said Abrams.
Brian Kemp also flew into Albany yesterday for a meet and greet with voters near the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
Abrams will be in Atlanta Tuesday night for her watch party.
