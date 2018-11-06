Round 1 high school football state playoff pairings

(WALB) - The Georgia high School Association and Georgia Independent School Association both start postseason play Friday, November 9th.
Here are the pairings involving South Georgia football programs for Round 1. (Seeding in parenthesis)
7A
- (4) Etowah @ (1) Colquitt County
- (3) Cherokee @ (2) Lowndes
- (4) Tift County @ (1) Roswell
6A
- (4) Mundy’s Mill @ (1) Lee County
- (3) Lovejoy @ (2) Valdosta
- (4) Coffee @ (1) Stephenson
5A
- (3) Jones County @ (2) Bainbridge
4A
- (4) Henry County @ (1) Cairo
3A
- (4) Pike County @ (1) Crisp County
- (3) Jackson @ (2) Monroe
- (3) Cook @ (2) Westside, Macon
2A
- (4) Screven County @ (1) Brooks County
- (3) Harlem @ (2) Fitzgerald
- (3) Thomasville @ (2) Hephzibah
- (4) Early County @ (1) Jefferson County
A-Public
Bye: (1) Irwin County, (4) Pelham, (6) Clinch County, (8) Mitchell County
- (17) Turner County @ (16) Miller County
- (24) Seminole County @ (9) Commerce
AAA
Bye: Tiftarea
- Westfield @ Southland
- Valwood @ Augusta Prep
- Brookwood @ Bulloch
AA
Bye: Terrell Academy
- Briarwood @ Southwest Georgia
- Westwood @ Brentwood
Sherwood Christian: TBA
