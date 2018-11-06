Round 1 high school football state playoff pairings

By Theo Dorsey | November 5, 2018 at 10:23 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 10:23 PM

(WALB) - The Georgia high School Association and Georgia Independent School Association both start postseason play Friday, November 9th.

Here are the pairings involving South Georgia football programs for Round 1. (Seeding in parenthesis)

GHSA

7A

  • (4) Etowah @ (1) Colquitt County
  • (3) Cherokee @ (2) Lowndes
  • (4) Tift County @ (1) Roswell

6A

  • (4) Mundy’s Mill @ (1) Lee County
  • (3) Lovejoy @ (2) Valdosta
  • (4) Coffee @ (1) Stephenson

5A

  • (3) Jones County @ (2) Bainbridge

4A

  • (4) Henry County @ (1) Cairo

3A

  • (4) Pike County @ (1) Crisp County
  • (3) Jackson @ (2) Monroe
  • (3) Cook @ (2) Westside, Macon

2A

  • (4) Screven County @ (1) Brooks County
  • (3) Harlem @ (2) Fitzgerald
  • (3) Thomasville @ (2) Hephzibah
  • (4) Early County @ (1) Jefferson County

A-Public

Bye: (1) Irwin County, (4) Pelham, (6) Clinch County, (8) Mitchell County

  • (17) Turner County @ (16) Miller County
  • (24) Seminole County @ (9) Commerce 

GISA

AAA

Bye: Tiftarea

  • Westfield @ Southland
  • Valwood @ Augusta Prep
  • Brookwood @ Bulloch

AA

Bye: Terrell Academy

  • Briarwood @ Southwest Georgia
  • Westwood @ Brentwood

GICAA

Sherwood Christian: TBA

