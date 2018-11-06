Officials still waiting on autopsy results in Baker Co. death investigation

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - We continue to follow a death investigation out of Baker County.
Officials said the investigation into William Bailey’s death is still ongoing after he was found dead inside his home in the Parker and Watson Mobile Home Park on Friday evening.
It’s been several days since Bailey was found right inside his home just before 5 p.m. on Friday and residents in the community are still trying to understand how he even died.
“It’s sad! He’s really going to be missed because I’m so used to seeing him riding his bicycle going uptown,” said Lyndia Toombs, a resident.
As of Friday, neighbors in the Parker and Watson Mobile Home Park hadn’t seen Bailey, a fellow resident of the community, on his bike.
“A subject was in his house and not responding. And the tip was called in by a neighbor who went over there to knock on the door and check on the dog,” said Charles Griffin, an investigator at the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
An unusual sight for neighbors since Bailey and his dog were often seen outside.
“Knocked on the door, didn’t get an answer. We opened the door and saw the person inside,” said Griffin.
Baker County investigators said Bailey’s body started to decompose, which means he was there for an extended period of time before being discovered.
“The neighbors did the right thing. They went over and called,” said Griffin.
Something investigators said every resident should do if they haven’t seen someone for long periods of time.
“If you don’t know the neighbor that well, and you would like a welfare check, you can always call 911 and give the address and the name of the person you’re worried about,” explained Griffin.
Officials said the investigation is still ongoing, but they suspect no foul play.
Residents said they just hope they find out what happened to their neighbor sooner rather than later.
“I hope they find out what happened to him because he’s going to be missed, like I say,” said Toombs.
Investigators said they are waiting for the autopsy reports which should be coming soon.
