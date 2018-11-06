Officials remind residents of Newton voting precinct change

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - Leaders in Baker County want to send a reminder about a voting precinct change after the county’s oldest voting poll location was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.
Baker County Election Board leaders said residents will not cast their ballots at the old historic courthouse on Election Day this Tuesday.
Officials said Newton registered voters who used to vote at the precinct will need to vote at Newton Baptist Church.
“Because of the Hurricane and the damage to our old historic courthouse, the Newton precinct was damaged and we have moved voting for tomorrow here at the Newton Baptist Church. The voting will be from 7 to 7 in the fellowship hall,” explained Sherry Bailey, the Baker County manager.
Baker County election leaders said no additional forms are required to vote at Newton Baptist Church.
