New lawyer takes oath in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Carly Mathis was sworn in and formally admitted as an attorney by the State Bar of Georgia, on Tuesday November 6 at the Lee County Courthouse.
She chose to be sworn in at home in Lee County by Judge Rucker Smith, Chief Judge of the Southwestern Judicial Circuit.
Carly is a graduate of Deerfield Windsor School; the University of Georgia Grady School of Journalism, and a 2018 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law.
Though she was sworn in at her hometown courthouse, Mathis won’t practice law there; She has accepted a position with a law firm in the Atlanta area.
Carly is the daughter of Billy and Wendy Mathis of Lee County, and sister of Tripp Mathis of Panama City Beach, Florida.
