Multi-million dollar renovations to be made on several housing developments

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority is looking for contractors to complete a multi-million dollar rehabilitation project to several of it’s developments.
The Housing Authority is specifically looking for local contractors to do the extensive project.
Over the course of the next few years, the AHA hopes to repair four of their housing developments.
If you are a contractor, you can go to a special held meeting this Wednesday to hear more about the project, bid requirements and the construction schedule.
AHA CEO William Myles said he hopes this is just the beginning of the Housing Authority revitalization efforts.
“It would bring a sense of pride, it would bring a sense of self-motivation, it would boost self esteem. That’s one thing we want to do. One of my biggest goals being here is to change the face of public housing,” said Myles.
The meeting will be at 716 West Society Avenue on Wednesday, November 7 at 10 a.m.
