Millions approved in loans to help families affected by Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than $8.6 million in loans have been approved to help families impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The U.S Small Business Association officials said they hope this large number encourages families to apply for the disaster loans.
The SBA is also deferring the first payment on Hurricane Michael disaster loans, so you can make repairs before payments begin.
You can borrow up to $25,000 without a lien on your property, as well.
SBA representatives also said farm related business owners should apply for disaster loans to cover physical damages and working capital losses.
“We’re encouraging impacted businesses and residents to submit an application to get the much needed funds for their uninsured losses,” said Lovelace Cook, the SBA Public Affairs Specialist.
You can apply for the SBA loans at any of the Disaster Resource Centers in your county.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.