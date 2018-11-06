Millennial voter turnout could impact election results

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Election Day is a significant day for those who are 18 years old. These millennials can now vote.
Millennials between 18 and 34 years old will play an important role in the midterm election, but only if they show up to vote.
Ryaine Cook, 18, is a freshman at ASU. She’s from North Georgia and studying nursing. It’s her first time voting.
“I feel like I have a say. And now that I’m 18 and able to vote my voice matters,” said Cook.
Aiyan Hastings is also 18 and a first-year student at ASU.
“It’s something my mom always wanted me to do. And it’s something that my ancestors fought for, so I’m glad to do it,” said Hastings.
Now these students join a minority of millennials who say they will vote.
According to an NBC News GenForward Survey, 31% of millennials say they will definitely vote in the midterms.
“So I do my own research to get my own opinion on it, and then make the decision on who I want to vote for,” explained Cook.
The survey reveals only 39% have a great deal or quite a bit of interest in following news about the election.
“I think the election is too close right now. It should be a bigger gap than it is right now, so more people need to go out and vote,” said Hastings.
But the survey also shows 59% of all millennials say they are not familiar with the midterm election candidates running in their congressional district.
Hastings said he hopes millennials cast their ballots to make sure their voices are heard.
“I hope that the voting rates increase and we have more people going out to vote to get more say so in our government, stuff like that," explained Hastings.
Both Cook and Hastings say they plan to vote on Tuesday.
