Foggy and wet on Election Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy with mild mid-upper 70s low 80s Monday afternoon. Isolated showers through the evening with areas of dense fog and mild low 70s Tuesday morning. Election Day likely wet as rain and thunderstorms increase in coverage into the afternoon. Mild temperatures hold with highs around 80.
Unsettled and cooling through the week as rain chances hold and temperatures drop. Highs fall into the mid 70s late week with lows mid 60s. Drier and much cooler over the weekend. Highs mid-upper 60s and lows into the 40s provide nice fall weather for Veterans Day.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.