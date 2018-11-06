You will need your umbrella the rest of the week. Rain is expected each and every day. Today bring the greatest threat of thunderstorms with an isolated storm turning severe. Highs reach the lower 80s. Temperatures cool to the middle 70s by Thursday. A cold front moves through late Friday night. Clearing and cooling this weekend. Rain chances returns by Monday with a stronger cold front. That front promises to bring frost by mid week, nest week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.