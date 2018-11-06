Election Day: Last minute info ahead of state races

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Voters across the Peach State will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on the next four years of Georgia.
Important races line the ballot from the hotly contested match-up for governor between Republican nominee and current Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, all the way down to various county commission races.
Also on the ballot are five constitutional amendments and two referendums. Click here for a guideline on the amendments and referendums.
Below is a list of candidates for statewide races:
Governor:
- Brian Kemp, Republican
- Stacey Abrams, Democrat
- Ted Metz, Libertarian
Lieutenant Governor:
- Geoff Duncan, Republican
- Sarah Riggs Amico, Democrat
Secretary of State:
- Brad Raffensperger, Republican
- John Barrow, Democrat
- Smythe Duval, Libertarian
Attorney General:
- Chris Carr, Republican
- Charlie Bailey, Democrat
Commissioner of Agriculture:
- Gary Black, Republican
- Fred Swann, Democrat
Commissioner of Insurance:
- Jim Beck, Republican
- Janice Laws, Democrat
- Donnie Foster, libertarian
State School Superintendent:
- Richard Woods, Republican
- Otha E. Thornton Jr., Democrat
Commissioner of Labor:
- Mark Butler, Republican
- Richard Keatley, Democrat
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your polling location. Go out and exercise your right to vote.
WALB’s Grason Passmore and Damon Arnold will be covering the governor’s race Tuesday.
WALB will update this story throughout Election Day.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.