Election Day: Last minute info ahead of state races
By WALB News Team | November 6, 2018 at 4:29 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:29 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Voters across the Peach State will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on the next four years of Georgia.

Important races line the ballot from the hotly contested match-up for governor between Republican nominee and current Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, all the way down to various county commission races.

Also on the ballot are five constitutional amendments and two referendums. Click here for a guideline on the amendments and referendums.

Below is a list of candidates for statewide races:

Governor:

  • Brian Kemp, Republican 
  • Stacey Abrams, Democrat 
  • Ted Metz, Libertarian 

Lieutenant Governor:

  • Geoff Duncan, Republican  
  • Sarah Riggs Amico, Democrat 

Secretary of State:

  • Brad Raffensperger, Republican   
  • John Barrow, Democrat 
  • Smythe Duval, Libertarian 

Attorney General:

  • Chris Carr, Republican 
  • Charlie Bailey, Democrat 

Commissioner of Agriculture:

  • Gary Black, Republican 
  • Fred Swann, Democrat 

Commissioner of Insurance:

  • Jim Beck, Republican 
  • Janice Laws, Democrat 
  • Donnie Foster, libertarian 

State School Superintendent:

  • Richard Woods, Republican 
  • Otha E. Thornton Jr., Democrat 

Commissioner of Labor:

  • Mark Butler, Republican 
  • Richard Keatley, Democrat 

Click here for a full list of candidates on the state and local levels.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your polling location. Go out and exercise your right to vote.

WALB’s Grason Passmore and Damon Arnold will be covering the governor’s race Tuesday.

WALB will update this story throughout Election Day.

