Dougherty Co. Public Works to get new equipment

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners approved a stump grinder on Monday for Dougherty County Public Works.
The stump grinder will be used to grind up all stumps in the county.
Assistant Director of Public Works for Dougherty County, Chucky Mathis, said that they have needed this equipment for a while.
Mathis said that there are some stumps you can’t see right away, so it can be dangerous.
“A machine we really need now after the hurricane and even after the tornadoes. We have lots of stumps on county properties that we need to grind up and they become an issue, especially during our process of maintaining our properties," explained Mathis.
Mathis said that they hope to start using the equipment before Christmas.
