Coffee County man is missing

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person. The family of 80-year-old Samuel Reed has not heard from him since around 7:00 Monday morning, November 5.
They say that he contacted them and said that he was in Jacksonville, Florida.
Reed’s family says he is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
Reed is described as a black male, approximately 6'2", 200 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.
He is possibly driving a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee with Georgia license plate CIQ 4773.
Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (912) 384-4227, or the Coffee County E-911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.
