Baker Co. K-12 Schools make progress on greenhouse

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - Baker County K-12 School officials said Hurricane Michael caused some of their upgrades to be delayed, but they’re trying to get back on track.
The school recently installed new hardware floors in the gymnasium, a new weight room and other updates.
Leaders said the only delayed upgrade is the installation of the school’s new hydroponics greenhouse.
School officials said they will get the ball rolling again on the project.
They are waiting on electricians who’ve been busy since Hurricane Michael.
“We have tried to bring everything back to normal as possible and we’re not too far behind schedule. So we’re working hard to get things where they need to be. And I think the students are excited,” said Michael Best, the principal at Baker County K-12 Schools.
Best said electricians should be out as soon as possible.
Once the greenhouse is completed, the vegetables will be used in the school’s cafeteria and the leftovers will be sold to the community.
